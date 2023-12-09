Imphal: The Manipur police on Saturday morning rescued a kidnapped student and arrested eight alleged kidnappers along with arms and ammunition during a search operation at Yumnam Huidrom village under the Wangoi police station, the police said.

Imphal West District police launched the search and rescue operation following a complaint lodged by one Laishram Shyamchand stating that his son Laishram Chinglen, a student of the DM College of Science, Imphal was kidnapped.

The student was abducted by a group of armed men from his hostel room at the said college on Friday.

The kidnapped student was a resident of Ngaikhong Siphai village in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The police said that during the operation, the kidnapped student was rescued, and eight alleged kidnappers namely Kwairakpam Rajen, Sukham James, Moirangthem Jit, Taorem Rohit, K Hemjit, Sandam Romen, Khagenbam Dayananda and Sarungbam Umananda were arrested with arms and ammunition.

Following the report of arrests, a large number of women stormed the gate of the Imphal West District Police station and demanded the immediate release of the arrested persons.

Superintendent of Police, Imphal West informed the representatives of the women in agitation that the arrested persons would be produced before the court after being registered an FIR against them, a woman leader who attended the meeting with the SP told the newsmen at the gate of the police station.

The agitators were informed to make bail applications for the arrested persons in the court, she added.