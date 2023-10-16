Imphal: Central security forces and police recovered an unexploded bomb, and arrested a tribal along with Brown Sugar (drug) while a tribal leader was abducted by unknown gunmen during the past 24 hours in the state, officials said on Monday.

An unexploded bomb was found lying at a paddy field of DAV Ashram School in Moidangpok Khullen, Patsoi in Imphal West on Sunday around 9:40 a.m.

On being informed, a team of State Bomb Destruction and Disposal Squad (SBDDS) rushed in and detonated the bomb safely at Sagollok Turel Khuningthek around 2.20 pm, the police source said.

Security forces and police arrested one person from the adjoining area of the community Hall at Phaitol village, Tousem-Police Station, Manipur’s Tamenglong District along with 10 numbers of soap cases of Brown Sugar weighing 124.87 grams (excluding the weight of soap cases).

The arrested person, along with seized items was handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Atengba Village under the Tousem Sub-Division of Tamenglong district was abducted by a group of masked miscreants from his residence at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

TP Dikhonang, the village chairman was abducted by 6-7 masked people, according to a complaint lodged with the Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur.

The complaint was lodged by the daughter of the village chairman Ginthailiu T. Panmei.

Police said that a case has been registered and attempts are on to rescue the abducted tribal leader at the earliest.