Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Mohammad Noor Hussain, one of the prime accused in the blast at Kwakta.

The blast which took place on June 21 injured three people due to the explosion of an IED planted on an SUV parked on a bridge near Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur district I Manipur.

The blast happened during the ethnic clash that is going on between Meities and Kukis in Manipur.

NIA investigations have so far revealed the involvement of Hussain in the blast that took place on June 21 in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur District, Manipur.

Investigation revealed the involvement of Hussain in the bomb blast, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is in progress.