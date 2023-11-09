Imphal: “Jal Diwali”, a unique initiative taken up by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) under the theme “Water for Women, Women for water campaign” was flagged off at Imphal on Thursday.

Under this campaign, members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) were taken for a tour of Water Treatment Plants (WTP) for first-hand knowledge about the functioning of the plant and the processes involved in delivering clean and safe water to the cities.

Thursday’s exposure visits to the Water Treatment Plant at Chingkheiching and Porompat in Imphal East District were jointly organised by State Mission Director AMRUT, Manipur, and State Mission Director, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana DAY-NULM in association with Public Health Engineering Department, Manipur. A total of women members of SHGs took part in the exposure visit.

Speaking to the media, the minister said such an exposure visit to the Water Treatment Plant was organised with the aim of giving awareness to the women that they should use water judiciously.

He said due to climatic change, people are facing the impact of water scarcity. In this crucial juncture, the understanding of water management has become extremely necessary.

Since women of the household play a very vital role in water management at a micro level, empowering them with the knowledge of the processing of water treatment plants and types of machinery will help in using water sensibly and in a proper manner, he added.