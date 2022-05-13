Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday placed three of its employees under suspension for allegedly subletting government quarters allotted to them.

Of the three suspended employees, one is a ward attendant at a PHC in Moreh, a teacher serving in Imphal and a grade IV employee of the Manipur Works department.

The government in an order issued on Friday said that the trio was suspended with immediate effect as per the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

As per the notice, if any government employee or some other private parties are found either occupying government quarters unauthorisedly or subletting to someone else, then strict disciplinary action like suspension of government employee as deemed fit under the appropriate section of CCS (CCA) rules will be initiated.

The notice said even FIRs may be lodged.

An IRB jawan was also suspended on Thursday for renting out the government quarter allotted to him to a civilian.