Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday appealed to the people, especially the employees working in different departments to pick up pace for lost time due to communal violence in this strife-torn state.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the general masses and officials of the state government have to work doubly harder and pick up the working pace to make up for the lost time.

The communal violence started on May 3, 2023, and over 175 individuals lost their lives to date.

Highlighting the need to take up developmental projects as the state slowly returns to normalcy, Singh, said, “We have to show that despite having so many difficulties, Manipur has overcome everything, he said asserting the need for everyone including ministers, MLAs, government officials to work day and night as a team.”

“The Centre and the state governments are taking all responsibility and they are there to protect the people, so, we must also ensure that the people are continuing with their normal lives like students going to their schools and colleges, farmers going to their fields, shops are opened, etc,” he added.

The present crisis is already identified to be a war waged against the Indian Union, and so the people should support the steps taken up by the Centre and the state to safeguard the state from all forces trying to disintegrate Manipur, the CM added.