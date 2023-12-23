Imphal: The New Year, 2024, and Christmas celebrations are not far off!

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday announced two gifts for the incoming New Year 2024 and Christmas celebrations for the people of the state.

N Biren Singh has announced the construction of one library each for all recognised communities of the state soon as a Christmas and New Year gift to the people of the State.

Officially, there are 34 different communities in the state.

Stating that peace is slowly returning to the state with the support of the masses, Singh wished the people an advance Christmas and a happy New Year.

He also announced that the construction of the Hills Chiefs Guest House will be inaugurated before the New Year.

The CM announced while speaking as the Chief Guest of the Curtain Raiser of the Commissioning of the INS Imphal at Kangla, Imphal on Friday.

The Hills Chiefs’ Guest House to be christened as ‘Chinggi Ningthousinggi Thungpham Yum’ is constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 7 crore with a long vision to strengthen hill-valley ties in the state.

It is constructed with funding from the North Eastern Council inside the Royal Palace complex, Imphal, about a half km from Manipur Chief Minister’s Bungalow, Imphal.

It may also be noted herewith that the replicas of traditional huts representing 34 different tribes of Manipur are being displayed at the Sagai ethnic park, Moirang in the Bishnupur district which is one of the major tourist attractions.