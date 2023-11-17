Guwahati: The state government has vehemently condemned the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum’s (ITLF) call for ‘self-governed separate administration’ in districts dominated by members of the Kuki-Zo community and termed it as illegal.

Education Minister Th Basantakumar Singh, the state government spokesperson told media persons on Thursday night that “the irresponsible statements appear to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law and order situation in the state.”

“Meeting of the ruling party legislators held on Thursday strongly condemned the statement and appropriate legal actions are being initiated against ITLF and persons concerned,” the minister added.

ITLF is an organisation of Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur and they had on Wednesday threatened to establish a “self-governed separate administration” in areas where their tribes have a majority.

The ITLF even said that the state government has not been able to solve the ethnic crisis in the state for the last six months and the central government has not yet accepted any of their demands.

Muan Tombing, the ITLF general secretary said, “More than six months have passed since the ethnic strife started in Manipur but nothing has been done regarding our demand for a separate administration. If our demand is not heard within a couple of weeks, we will set up our self-government irrespective of whether the centre recognises it or not.”

Moreover, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has also strongly condemned the ITLF’s separate administration demand and said it will only escalate the prevailing tense situation.