Imphal: All the government and recognised private schools in Manipur will observe the winter vacation for eight days, according to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Government of Manipur.

The winter break for students from KG to Grade XII.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Director of Education (S) L Nandakumar Singh has declared a holiday for all schools in Manipur from the 23rd of December 2023 till the 30th of December 2023 because of the cold weather, upcoming festival and New Year 2024.

In Manipur, on Thursday the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius and the maximum 21°C. In winter, the temperature in Manipur ranges around 8-30°C.

The days are moderately warm and the nights are just cold enough. In January, the coldest month in Manipur, the average temperature is 59°F.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a conglomerate of recognized Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur, asked the people of the strife-torn state not to celebrate Christmas and New Year with fanfare.

However, the Nagas are reportedly preparing to welcome Christmas on a large scale.

Christian Population in Manipur is 11.79 lakh (41.29 percent) of the total 28.56 lakh.