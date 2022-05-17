Imphal: The driver of a loaded truck went missing while the handy was killed when the vehicle plunged into a gorge in Manipur’s Senapati district.

The incident took place took place on Sunday when the truck ferrying rice plunged into the Likhru River gorge between Makhan Tabio and Chakumei, about 85 km north of Imphal along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway.

Police said locals recovered the body of the handyman from the spot while the driver is still missing.

According to the locals, the specific location of the Likhru River bridge where the accident occurred, has seen numerous such accidents over several years due to lack to road space for vehicles to turn.