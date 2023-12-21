Imphal: Manipur’s Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, an Indian women’s hockey team player, and Naorem Roshibina Devi, a wushu athlete have been named amongst 24 other athletes for the Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in sports and games for the year 2023.

The Union Sports Ministry announced the National Sports Awards 2023 on Wednesday.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in his X Twitter posts, “Today, Manipur is proud of Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Naorem Roshibina Devi on being listed among the sports persons who will be receiving the prestigious Arjuna Awards for their outstanding performances in Sports and Games 2023 in the respective fields of Hockey and Wushu.”

Singh who started his career as a sportsperson (Football player played for FC Jalandhar, Punjab) further tweeted, “Your achievements have reignited hope in the hearts and minds of Manipuri youths and the rest of the country. May you both continue to bring laurels for the nation and the state. I wish you both all the best in your future endeavors.”

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024.

The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.