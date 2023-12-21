Imphal: The Manipur government is always open to deliberate any grievances faced by the Nagas especially the students in maintaining peaceful coexistence and harmony in this strife state.

This was stated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh while he was called on by the leaders of the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) at the CM’s residential office, Imphal.

On his X Twitter account, the CM posted, “(ANSAM) called on me at my residential office. Deliberated on the means to address any grievances faced by the students and the role of each community in maintaining peaceful coexistence and harmony in the state.”

CM’s deliberation comes after Reverend S. Graceson Thangal, Secretary, Naga Baptist Pastors’ Forum Manipur (NBPFM) has appealed to all to come together and rebuild Manipur for peaceful coexistence for all communities again.

In a statement, the Secretary, NBPFM stated that conflict is inevitable in human interrelationships but peace has no alternative.

The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) also appeals for immediate restraint to ensure that the situation does not spiral into further violence.

The appeal was made against the occurrence of factional violence between Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-IM (NSCN-IM) on December 17, 2023, which resulted in the loss of three lives in Manipur.

The Naga Women’s Union, amid ethnic conflict prevailing in the state, has called to stop harassment of women.

The NWU said that many women have been harassed on different occasions in the name of ethnic conflict that started on May 3, 2023.