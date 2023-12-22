Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and visiting Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India have discussed the development of the region under the 100 percent central funding at the Manipur CM’s Secretariat on Friday.

Biren Singh in his X Twitter posted, “The new central scheme of North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes (NESIDS), fully funded by the Government of India, is taken up to fill up gaps of infrastructure in certain identified sectors of the region.”

Manipur’s share of the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East Region (PM-DevINE) outlay till 31, 03, 2026, is Rs. 561 crores.

Detailed Project Report (DPR) Approved after 01, 04-2022 is Rs/ 175.04 crore.

In-principle approved after 01, 04, 2022 Rs 171.65 crore, the balance outlay for the new project is Rs 214.31 crore.

The DPRs of in-principal approved projects may be submitted at the earliest after State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) approval. The concept notes may be submitted for Rs. 214.31 crore against the balance outlay of the state.

The state may confirm their compliance with the following: Creation of Administrative structure i/e Empowered group of secretaries, Network planning group, and technical support unit.

The updation of required date layers on the PM Gati Shaki National Master Plan portal, including all land revenue maps.

The Chief Minister also tweeted, “Reviewed various ongoing projects under development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes (NESIDS) and North-Eastern Council (NEC). Also discussed new proposals aimed at enhancing connectivity, boosting travel & tourism, and charted a path forward to fortify our state’s economy.”