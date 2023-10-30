Imphal: A major smuggling attempt was foiled by the Indian paramilitary personnel operating in this sensitive border state during the past 24 hours, official sources said on Monday.

Half a dozen individuals have been apprehended on the charge of smuggling areca nuts and six heavy vehicles reportedly used in the smuggling have also been impounded.

Around 42 tonnes of areca nuts locally called supari valued at approximately Rs. 16.80 crore in the regional markets have been seized in an operation launched by the Assam Rifles on Sunday, a defense wing statement said on Monday.

Based on input from intelligence sources, the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in General Area Chandrakhong of Thoubal District in Manipur.

The troopers overpowered the smuggling attempt and apprehended the alleged smugglers.

The apprehended individuals along with the seized items and vehicles were handed over to the Forest Department Maya Keithal, Thoubal District for further legal proceedings.