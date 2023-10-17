Imphal: Amidst strong protests from various quarters, the prohibition of mobile Internet services in Manipur has been prolonged for an additional five days, now extending until 7:45 p.m. on October 21.

The imposition of an Internet ban has been extended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the public interest against the apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions, an official notification states.

The notification comes despite, a powerful Naga Organisation, Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL) demanding immediate lifting of the current Internet ban in the Ukhrul district, warning of stringent agitations if the government does not take appropriate action to address the issue.

Mobile Internet was banned after violence broke out in the state on May 3.

It was restored on September 23 but once again imposed a ban following a clash between police and students in Imphal.

The students were protesting the alleged kidnapping and deaths of two youths, resulting in injuries to 45 students, including many girls, according to officials.