Imphal: Ahead of the total shutdown called by different militant outfits on October 15, Manipur police arrested two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-City Meitei) from a hideout at Thangmeiband in Imphal West district.

Two pistols, 3 mobile handsets, Aadhaar cards, and one Baleno car have been recovered from them, the police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tipoff, at around 12.30 pm on Friday, a team of Imphal West District Police arrested two active members of KCP (City Meitei) from Thangmeiband near Hot Bite Cafe, Thangmeiband.

They are later identified as Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh of Khurai Sajor Leikai, and Yendrembam Goutam Meitei, 25, of Sekta Mayai Leikai under the Imphal East district.

After extensive interrogation, they disclosed that they have been working under the command of Self-Styled Chairman Mr. Brojen at Meitei since June 2023, and on his advice, they demanded huge amounts from the shop owners of Imphal West and East area for their party fund.

From their possession, the police further said that one 9mm pistol RFI along with one magazine loaded with 4 live rounds bearing body no. 18305913 (suspected to be looted from security forces) one pistol marked as “.32 7.65 Pistol Made in Japan” along with one magazine loaded with 3 live rounds, one Baleno car black in color without registration number, three mobile handsets, and two wallets containing 2 Aadhaar cards and Rs. 200/- were recovered.

The arrested persons along with the seized articles were handed over to Imphal PS for further necessary action, the police added.

To protest the merging of princely Manipur state into Indian union on October 15, 1949, several underground groups called a 12-hours Manipur bandh on October 15, 2023.