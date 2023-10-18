Imphal: The normal life in two Kuki-Zo-dominated districts of Manipur was hit hard by a 14-hour total shutdown on Wednesday.

The Kuki-Zo people residing in two districts of Manipur — Kangpokpi, and Chandel called the shutdown at 4 a.m. on Wednesday to show solidarity for those killed in the ongoing communal violence in this strife-torn state.

A total of 175 persons lost their lives in the Manipur mayhem that started on May 3 between the Meities and Kukis.

All business establishments, educational institutes, and plying of private vehicles in these two districts remained closed and off the road in support of the shutdown.

Attendance in the government offices was also almost nil.

However, security and police vehicles were seen plying on the roads in these two districts during the shutdown.

Emergency services including medical, water supplies, media fire services, and religious functions were exempted from the purview of the shutdown.

During the shutdown, most of the main roads in these two districts were blocked by the shutdown supporters using benches and other items.

However, there is so far no report of any untoward incident.

Notably, of the 16 districts in Manipur, there are four districts predominantly inhabited by the Kukis. The districts are Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Tengnoupal.

The Kukis are demanding a separate administration in Manipur.