Imphal: In a significant development, the security forces have successfully recovered a large cache of weapons and war-like stores in operations launched in the fringe and vulnerable areas affected by the ongoing communal crisis in this border state, officials said on Friday.

Based on credible intelligence, a search operation was launched by a team from security forces along with teams of Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West, and Imphal West Commandos in General Area Patsoi.

The teams during the search recovered one SLR Rifle, one carbine machine gun, one pistol, and one .303 Rifle, ammunition, grenades, detonators, and other war-like stores.

The recovered weapon and ammunition have been handed over to PS Patsoi against the seizure memo.

Further, in another search operation in Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kangpokpi district the security forces destroyed 11 bunkers at Lumbong Mountain, Haraothel, Kangpokpi district.

The following items were recovered during the operations during the operations. One country-made 9mm pistol with a magazine and 27 explosives (10 hand grenades, and 17 soft gelatin sticks) were recovered near Haotak Phailen village, Bishnupur district.