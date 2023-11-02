Imphal: A total of 10 Myanmar nationals who were airlifted from Moreh after being arrested for entering India without valid documents, were given shelter at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Sajiwa Jail, in Imphal East district.

With this, all together, 115 Myanmar nationals including 25 women and six children are now inside the Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Imphal East, an official said on Wednesday.

Ten Myanmar nationals were among the 32 people originating from neighboring Myanmar detained in the operations along the Manipur-Myanmar border at Moreh Bordertown on Tuesday.

The ten Myanmarese were brought to Imphal in a helicopter and kept at the Sajiwa jail under The Foreigners Act, of 1946.

The operations at the sensitive place of Morning Market Colony, Moreh under Moreh police station were launched by a team of Manipur police commando, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion, and special commandos on Tuesday.

It was launched as part of the intensification of campaigns against the Kuki militants who are responsible for the killing of a Manipur police officer and injuring three policemen on October 31.

Notably, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in reply to a question informed the state assembly in February, last that a total of 393 Myanmarese nationals who entered India through Manipur without valid documents were arrested during the period from 2022 to 2023 February.