Guwahati: The ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur, including seven from BJP on Monday reiterated their demand for a separate administration from Manipur according to the provision of the Constitution of India.

“We reiterated our demand for separate administration from Manipur under a specific provision of the Constitution,” BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip told this correspondent over the phone from New Delhi.

The 10 MLAs have been seeking an appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the prevailing situation in the northeastern state since May 3, 2023.

“But we have been denied appointment by the PMO,” Haokip, who is still camping in the national capital, said.

“We sent an email today again narrating the ongoing conflict situation in Manipur which has turned from bad to worse,” Haaokip also said.

In the memorandum, the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs sought the intervention of the Prime Minister into the “one-sided resolution adopted by the legislators of 12 Manipur Legislative Assembly on January 21 on abrogation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki extremist groups.

The memorandum also demanded the immediate withdrawal of Manipur Police commando from Moreh bordering Myanmar. It further demanded the centre for re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Manipur Valley.

“The situation in Manipur has turned from bad to worse as it is evident from the bizarre incident at Imphal-Kangla Fort on January 24 wherein 37 Meitei MLAs and ministers and two MPs were compelled to take oath of allegiance for the so-called Meitei Militia-Araambai Tengggol in contravention to the oath taken under the Constitution of India as elected representatives,” the memorandum stated.

“On that day, three Meitei MLAs were publicly humiliated and physically assaulted inside Kangla Fort by Arambai Tenggol amidst heavy security deployment inside, outside and at all gates of the complex. However, the chief minister has maintained eloquent silence in the public harassment of his law-maker colleagues. One can only imagine the fate of minority tribals, Muslims Nepalis, Marwaris, Biharis and others under such harrowing circumstances a parallel government is run by the Arambal Tenggols,” the memorandum also said.

“Since May 3, 2023, these Arambai Tenggols have been waging war against the Kuki-Zo people. The division within the inhabitants of Manipur has been significantly more aggravated on communal lines by the recent act of the Arambai Tenggols. The militia was openly roaming the streets with arms looted from the government armouries. The central security force has become mute spectators in the absence of AFSPA,” it alleged.

“That, lawlessness became new law in the capital city of Imphal. The Taliban-like act of Arambai Tenggols shows the total breakdown of the Indian constitutional machinery in Manipur Valley. The state government is forced to comply with the bidding of the Arambai Tenggols. Such instances of militia taking over the streets despite the presence of a democratically-elected popular government are unprecedented in Independent India. Hence the need for an alternative political solution is urgently imperative at this critical juncture,” it added.

They alleged that they submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 24 requesting his immediate intervention on the issues. But he is yet to respond to our representation, they said.

The MLAs who signed the joined statement are: Ngursanglur Senate (BJP), Letpao Haokip (BJP), LM Khaute (BJP), Letzamang Haokip (BJP), Paolienlal Haokip (BJP), Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), Vungzagin Valte (BJP), Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Kuki People’s Alliance Chinlunthang (KPA) and Haokholet Kipgen (Independent).