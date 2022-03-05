AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Friday said that the recent political developments indicate that the prevalent political atmosphere is in favour of the Left parties in the state.

Sarkar credited the whole Left cadre base for bringing the change ahead of the polls and said that it is the workers of the party who toiled hard in the ground to herald this change.

Sarkar was speaking at the commemoration meeting of late CPIM leader and former Minister Narayan Rupini at Agartala Town Hall.

Also Read: Ukraine war: First Russian general killed in Chernihiv region

“Despite all hindrances and intimidation, the dedicated workers of the CPIM and its wings are working hard for the party’s revival. In the party’s state conference held on February 24-25 last, resolutions have been taken to infuse fresh blood in the organization to invite new ideas in the party”, he added.

Sarkar also suggested the party workers carry out public outreach programmes to encash the resentment brewing among people against the ruling party.

“Since the BJP-RSS came to power, a sinister design to create divide came into play. An attempt to create disturbances between the tribal and non-tribal communities is afoot which is dangerous for the existent harmony between tribals and non-tribal communities”, said Sarkar.

Also Read: Assam: Five found dead in Cachar’s Bhuban Hill

Remembering Narayan Rupini, the veteran leader said that leaders like Narayan Rupini have paved the way for the new generation to get exposed to the democratic movement. Leaders like him showed youth the right.

Also Read: Entire staff of Russian TV channel resigns live on-air after declaring “no to war”

“He was responsible for taking key decisions of the state secretariat body by giving suggestions during all the meetings. He was very much involved among the people and lived a life serving the poor,” Sarkar added.