Guwahati: India’s biggest branded live Intellectual Property (IP), Yaari Jam, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, is set to expand to three new cities this edition – Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati featuring incredible artists – acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, rapper and singer-songwriter King and rock legends Bloodywood.



The latest musical journey kicks off in Mumbai on December 12, 2025 at the Drive-In Theatre, Jio World Drive, featuring singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, moving to Bhubaneshwar on December 14, 2025, with performances by Prateek Kuhad and King, and will conclude in Guwahati on January 10, 2026 at The Greenwoods Resort, with King and Bloodywood setting the stage ablaze. Tickets for the McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam shows in Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati are live on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.



Speaking about the upcoming performances, King shared, “For me, music has always been about the people, the stories, the emotions and the shared experiences. I’m excited to come sing with each and every fan who comes together not just for the beats, but for the bonds we create through music.”



Meanwhile Bloodywood expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “Our friendship as a band plays a very big role in our sound so this is a great festival for us to perform at. We’re looking forward to playing in Guwahati for the first time and if you’re coming then bring your friends too.”

