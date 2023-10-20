Imphal: Justice Siddharth Mridul on Friday took oath as the 7th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul who took charge of his office on the same day.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was among the dignitaries who attended the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Hon’ble Justice Siddharth Mridul at the Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

In his Twitter account, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “I congratulate Hon’ble Justice Siddharth Mridul on taking oath as the 7th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. It’s a significant moment for the judiciary in Manipur.

Notably, the office of the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court fell vacant in February 2023 with the elevation of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court of India.

To fill up the vacant post, on July 5, the Supreme Court Collegium proposed the appointment of Justice Mridul as the next CJ. Justice MV Muralidaran was serving as the Acting Chief Justice meanwhile.

On September 27, the Supreme Court expressed concerns at the collegium recommendations remaining pending with the Centre.

The bench led by Justice SK Kaul told the Attorney General for India that the proposal for the appointment of Chief Justice of a “sensitive” High Court (alluding to the High Court) is also among the pending resolutions. The Centre then notified Justice Mridul’s appointment as aforesaid on October 16.

Justice Siddharth Mridul completed his LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, in 1986. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi the same year.

Throughout his career, he practiced law in various jurisdictions, including the Delhi High Court, as well as other renowned courts and tribunals.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2008 and later became a Permanent Judge in 2009.