Imphal: The Assam Rifles achieved a significant breakthrough in curbing the smuggling of areca nuts (supari) from Myanmar to Manipur through the Kamjong district of the state.

Three alleged smugglers were nabbed along with three trucks fully loaded with illegal items with the recovery of 330 bags (26.4 tonnes) of areca nuts worth approximately Rs. 3.168 crore (as per international market rate), officials said on Monday.

Based on reliable input about the movement of contraband items along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Assam Rifles foils cross-border smuggling of Areca Nuts in Kamjong District of Manipur on Sunday, an official statement said on Monday.

Following a tip, a team of Assam Rifles was launched to dominate the suspected area.

On thorough search, 330 bags (26.4 Tons) of Areca Nuts worth approximately Rs 3.168 crore in the current international market rate were found being illegally smuggled in three trucks in General Area Philong Market of Manipur’s Kamjong district.

The seized items impounded trucks, and 3 smugglers were handed over to the Forest Department, Kamjong for further legal proceedings, the statement added.