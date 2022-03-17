Festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated with much fervour on Friday.

And, during the celebrations, one should be mindful of playing Holi in a safe manner.

Artificial colours carry risks of causing skin and eye injuries.

Many people complain of respiratory issues, skin and eye reactions after playing Holi with artificial colours.

Organic colours are recommended for safe Holi celebrations.

Follow the tips to prepare organic Holi colours at home by using some kitchen ingredients.

Orange: Grind dried orange peels into a smooth powder.

Add corn flour and a turmeric and mix it well.

Green: Green colour can be made with leaves of mint and spinach.

Wash and make a smooth blend, strain the leaves through a sieve.

Pour the blend and mix it with rose water in a large tray and add cups of corn flour.

Mix it with hands, make sure there are no lumps and sundry to use.

Pink: Take 1-2 medium beetroots, grate them nicely and mix the grated beetroots with 1 cup of water.

Using a strainer, squeeze out the juice of beetroot and add 1 tablespoon of rose water.

In the meantime, to keep it all natural, one can use corn flour or else any talcum powder can be used to make this homemade colour.

Mix the 3 cups of corn flour with the juice and make sure that the powder has no lumps, mix it with hands.

Allow the powder the sun dry or heat it in a microwave to dry it out. Mix it well or grind it again and the colour is ready.

Red: Take rose petals and soak them in water for one hour and then grind to a fine paste.

Add cornflour and mix it well and grind it into a smooth powder.

Sundry the powder or microwave it.