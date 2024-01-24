Guwahati: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) tentatively setting the Lok Sabha Poll Day as April 16, 2024, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that he will request the commission to schedule the Lok Sabha polls in Assam before Rongali Bihu, i.e. before April 14, 2024.

“Normally, elections in Assam end before the Rongali Bihu. However, I will suggest that the ECI hold Lok Sabha elections in Assam before Rongali Bihu so that the people here can enjoy the festival with joy,” the chief minister told media persons on Wednesday.

According to the circular, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi specified April 16, 2024, as the provisional poll day, intending it for reference purposes and to assist in calculating start and end dates in the Election Planner.

