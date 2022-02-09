AIZAWL: Troops of Assam Rifles in an operation in Champhai town near the Myanmar border in Mizoram recovered 751.2 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crore, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Wednesday.

One person has been detained for possessing the contraband, the statement said.

It said that the operation was carried out jointly with representatives of the Customs department.

Both the seized heroin and the accused were handed over to the state excise and narcotics department, the statement added