AIZAWL: At least two Assam residents were arrested in east Mizoram’s Champhai town near the Myanmar border for possessing heroin worth over Rs. 50 lakh, a police officer said on Thursday.

Champhai Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalrinpuia Varte said that the two accused Ubaid Ullah and Zakir Hussain were traveling alone in a maxi cab from Zokhawthar village on the Indo-Myanmar border when the state police, acting on specific information, intercepted them on the outskirts of Champhai town on Wednesday around 1 am.

The vehicle ran and broke through the police barricade but was chased by the police team, he said.

He said that 1.28 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh in the local market was seized from the possession of the two accused, who belonged to Karimganj in Assam.

They were produced before the magistrate on Wednesday and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, Varte said.

A police remand has been sought for further investigation, he added.