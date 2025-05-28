Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday criticized the BJP-led governments in the Northeast for failing to control the growing drug menace in the region.

Speaking at a press conference at the Indian National Congress office in New Delhi, Gogoi expressed alarm over the scale of narcotics trafficking and substance abuse in states like Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

Calling drugs the “main problem wrecking Northeast societies,” Gogoi condemned the steady flow of narcotics entering India from Myanmar. “I can’t understand why the BJP and its allies, despite holding power in the region, have failed to stop this crisis,” he said.

Gogoi also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s frequent visits to the region, stating that despite his presence, the central government has failed to curb drug trafficking. “Let me quote from a report: drug smuggling is rising in both Mizoram and Meghalaya. The situation has worsened due to the instability in Manipur,” he said.

Recalling a case from Manipur, Gogoi highlighted how a brave woman police officer returned her bravery medal after the Chief Minister’s Office allegedly pressured her to release a powerful drug smuggler she had arrested. “She acted with integrity, but the system failed her,” he said.

Gogoi referred to a statement by Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, who admitted that drug smuggling into the state has risen significantly.

He cited official data, saying authorities seized 34 kg of heroin, 34 kg of methamphetamine, 329.7 kg of ganja, 1.31 kg of nitrazepam, and 152 kg of cough syrup between April 2024 and January 2025, with 458 arrests made during this period.

“Arrests are increasing, but the supply continues unchecked,” he said. “If arrests had a deterrent effect, we would see a drop in drug flow, not a rise.”

Turning to Meghalaya, Gogoi pointed out that State Minister Paul Lyngdoh acknowledged that around 3 lakh people, roughly 10% of the population, are drug users, most of them aged 15 to 29. “A 30% prevalence rate among youth is alarming,” Gogoi said.

He added that in recent years, Meghalaya has seen the seizure of 42.75 kg of heroin, 13,000 kg of ganja and opium, along with cash and illegal arms.

Gogoi criticized the mainstream media for focusing primarily on drug seizures in western India, especially in Gujarat, and neglecting the growing crisis in the Northeast.

“Media outlets should also ask tough questions to the state governments in the Northeast. These are border states, and their situation is perilous,” he warned.

He also addressed comments reportedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who allegedly mocked the physical appearance of Chinese people while discussing India-China relations.

“When young people from the Northeast travel to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Pune, they often face taunts about their appearance. The Prime Minister’s remarks only encourage such discrimination,” he said.

Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to remain sensitive to such issues. “Northeast youth often tell me about the trauma they face due to racist teasing. These experiences cause real psychological harm,” he added.

Wrapping up the press conference, Gogoi emphasized that drug smuggling, coal syndicates, and ethnic prejudice in the Northeast require urgent national attention. “We need real action, not political distractions,” he concluded.