The leaders of “Group of 23 (G-23)” of the Congress, are likely to raise their demand for reform in the party in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has hinted that a meeting of the CWC would be called soon to discuss the way ahead.

According to reports, G-23 leaders of the Congress party, who are members of CWC are likely to raise their demands for reforms in the Congress party during the CWC meeting.

The CWC meeting would discuss the poll debacle in the Assembly elections held in five states.

Notably, top Congress G-23 leaders, including Manish Tewari and Kapil Sibal met at the residence of party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday evening.

Former union minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also advocated reform in organisational leadership.

“It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation — and to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people. One thing is clear – Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed,” Shashi Tharoor said.

The Congress party’s performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states has been dismal.

While, the Congress failed to show any resistance against the BJP storm in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, it also failed to hold on to the ruling state of Punjab, where the AAP wrested power.