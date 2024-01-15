Agartala: Five insurgents from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) PD group surrendered before the Tripura Police with arms in Agartala on Monday.

In a press statement Tripura Police AIG Law and Order said that five NLFT (PD group) extremists namely Netajoy Reang@ Naising(33), Mohonda Reang @ Salthang(36), Sukumar Reang @Sinai (27), Kiranjit Reang @ Berem(20) and Bishnuram Reang @ Baikang(26) who all are from North District of Tripura have surrendered.

“They have chosen to renounce the path of bloodshed crossed over to the side of India from their hideout in Bangladesh to join the mainstream of life and surrendered before Tripura Police in front of Krishnendu Chakravertty. DIGP(Intelligence) at SB Head Quarters Agartala,” he said.

The police further revealed that they had surrendered with one Chinese Pistol, two Chinese-made rifles, 17 live rounds, a 70 mm short gun shell- 10(ten), a Walkie-talkie with charging port, 770 taka Bangladeshi currency, two Bangladeshi mobile SIM cards, five Extortion notice, five extortion receipts.

“This group of NLFT(PD) has been operationally very active across the fence in Bangladesh. Since January 2023, a large number of NLFT cadres surrendered before security forces. So far, 26 active members of NLFT surrendered before Tripura Police and security forces. During the period, 8 cadres of NLFT have been arrested by Tripura Police. With the surrender of 05(five) cadres today, Tripura has further advanced towards making the state insurgency free,” reads the press statement.