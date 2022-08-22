Dimapur: Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said every hurdle brings an opportunity to grow with strength.

Gracing the 32nd graduation day celebration of St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous) Jakhama on Monday, Mukhi urged the students not to be afraid to put themselves in uncomfortable situations as these moments will propel them towards the ultimate purpose in life.

The governor felicitated 1259 undergraduates and 102 postgraduates of the college on the occasion.

He said this occasion marks the beginning of a new chapter in one’s life. Some may foray into business, politics, finance and various technical fields while some may pursue further studies and research, he added.

“Regardless of whichever field one steps in, we are helping to build our nation,” he stated.

Mukhi added that every individual’s contribution matters in nation-building as long as one sincerely serves from the heart.

He appealed to the students to set out into entrepreneurship and become job providers rather than job seekers and start-up ventures.

“It is very unfortunate that our students even after post-graduation from universities are prepared to join as employees in the government sector on contractual basis,” he said. Mukhi suggested that the students may take up agriculture and contribute to making a self-reliant India.

Saying that Nagaland stands on the launch pad of significant change and development, he said the youth of today have a great responsibility towards enhancing the progression of this hugely beautiful and resourceful state.

Mukhi commended the college for leaving an indelible mark in the legacy of education in Nagaland.

He congratulated all the graduates of various departments on completing their degrees from this distinguished institution and also complimented the faculty members, administrative team and the parents of the graduating students for their selfless support in achieving this milestone.

“Today, it fills my heart with pride to see a batch of promising youngsters armed with knowledge and skills are ready to accomplish their dreams,” Mukhi added.

He said St. Joseph’s College has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by the NAAC in 2016, adding the college seems to have left no stone unturned in providing quality higher education to the youth of Nagaland as well as neighbouring states.