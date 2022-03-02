Dimapur: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command visited Nagaland and took stock of the security scenario of the state.

Lieutenant General RP Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command visit Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles-North (IGAR-North) of Spear Corps in Kohima to review the functioning of the force in the region.

During his visit, the Army Commander was briefed by senior officers on the operational and administrative preparedness as well as the security situation prevailing in Nagaland.

The Army Commander commended the efforts of the IGAR-North in maintaining a high level of professionalism and appreciated their untiring endeavours towards assisting the local populace and civil administration, especially during the pandemic times.

During the visit, he also met Chief Minister Neiphu Rio and Chief Secretary Nagaland J Alam.

The GOC-in-C after meeting the Chief Minister held discussions on the security scenario and issues about the State of Nagaland.

He assured full support of security forces in maintaining a conducive security environment in the region.