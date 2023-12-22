Imphal: The Curtain Raiser of the Commissioning of the INS Imphal, the third ship of the Vishakapatnam-class stealth-guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy was held at Kangla, Imphal on Friday with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as the Chief Guest.

The keel of Imphal was laid down on 19th May 2017 and she was launched on 20th April 2019 at Mazagon Dock Limited of Mumbai.

The ship was named in recognition of the Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Imphal during World War II.

It is the first Indian Navy ship named after the capital city of Manipur and the first one to be named in any city of Northeast India.

“The commissioning of INS Imphal not only adds another dimension to our country’s maritime capabilities but also stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of our armed forces. This warship, named after our vibrant state’s capital, Imphal, reflects the unity and strength that define us as a Nation,” the Chief Minister Tweeted.

Also speaking at the function at Imphal, the CM stated that the entire state should feel proud of the naming of the Warship INS Imphal stating that despite its size, Manipur has earned its place in the world.

Whatever recognition we are getting today is because of our forefathers’ contributions and sacrifices, the Chief Minister added.

He stressed that the naming of the Warship INS Imphal is a recognition and show of respect to Manipur’s rich history and past glory and that the people of the State should also reciprocate and appreciate the Central leaders and others by fulfilling our responsibilities towards building One Bharat Strong Bharat.

“May INS Imphal sail with pride, safeguarding our nation and contributing to the peace and security of our region. I wish INS Imphal and its crew, fair winds and following seas,” the CM tweeted.