The rich cultures of the Rabha community of Assam and the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh were on display at a Republic Day function in London.

The function was organised by Sanskriti Centre, Nehru Centre, Indian High Commission and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan.

“The objective was to demonstrate the vibrant diversity and heritage of India before more than 350 people,” India-born Bharatanatyam danseuse Ragasudha Vinjamuri was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

She added: “We engaged with local communities in India to keenly understand the cultural facets so that we could highlight them wider.”

The Rabhas are a Tibeto-Burman community, found in the states of Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

The Rabha community have a rich, multi-faceted and distinct culture of their own.

The agricultural practices, food habit and belief systems of the Rabhas reflect a conglomeration of features from both the Aryan and Mongoloid culture.

On the other hand, the Nyishi community is the largest ethnic group in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Nyishis also live in the Sonitpur and North Lakhimpur districts of Assam.