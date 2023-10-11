Imphal: The Coordination Committee (CorCom), an apex body of six banned outlawed groups announced a total shutdown of 12 hours in Manipur (Kangleipak) on October 15 starting at 6 am. The CorCom has been observing October 15 as National Black Day.

The CorCom publicity committee in a statement said that the political status of Manipur was declined abruptly with the Indian Union’s annexation of Manipur on October 15, 1949, by which sovereign Manipur was reduced to just a Chief Commissioner’s Province.

In 2023, the Government of India engineered a communal conflict in Manipur by using the puppet Government and their henchmen, it states.

The CorCom also blames the Centre for scheming to ignite bloodshed and internal wars among the ethnic groups to transform the State into a land dominated by the people living in mainland India.

Calling upon all the people of Manipur (Kangleipak) to wake up and see the conspiracies of India, the apex insurgent groups appeal to all the ethnic groups to promote peaceful co-existence and collective development and to wage war against India collectively.

Emergency and important services including medical, media, and religious ceremonies have been exempted from the purview of the total shutdown, it added.

The CorCom is a conglomerate of six Valley-based militant outfits — the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and United National Liberation Front (UNLF).