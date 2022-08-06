GUWAHATI: The Congress party has reconstituted its Northeast Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC).

The Congress has appointed former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Nabam Tuki as the president of its Northeast coordination panel.

Moreover, Congress MP from Assam and former state minister Pradyut Bordoloi has been appointed as the convenor of the committee.

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed the Chairman and Convenor of the North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) as follows, with immediate effect. Shri Nabam Tuki – Chairman, Shri Pradyut Bordoloi – Convenor,” a release from general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) – KC Venugopal read.

Nabam Tuki, who has been appointed as the chairman of the NECCC, is a veteran Congress leader who also served as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh twice.

Nabam Tuki served as CM of Arunachal Pradesh twice between 2011 and 2016.

His first term spanned between November 2011 and January 2016, while the second term merely lasted for 3 days in the month of July 2016.

On the other hand, Pradyut Bordoloi is currently serving as a Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon constituency in Assam.

He had served as a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam until 2016.

The NECCC was formed by the Congress party in 2016 as a measure to counter BJP’s Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The BJP in July 2016 had formed the NEDA as part of its “Congress mukt northeast” initiative.