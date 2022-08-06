GUWAHATI: The ULFA-Independent and the Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K has called for a shutdown in five states if the Northeast on Independence Day.

ULFA-I and NSCN-KYA called for a shutdown on August 15 – India’s Independence Day – terming it ‘fake’ celebrations.

ULFA-I and NSCN-KYA has called for shutdown in the Northeast states of: Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya.

The outfits asked people of the region not to take part “at all levels” of the Independence Day celebrations.

The insurgent outfits called for the shutdown from 12am till 6pm of August 15.

The ULFA-I and NSCN-KYA issued a joint statement calling for boycott of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

“However, there are no restrictions on emergency departments, media, and religious activities during this period,” the statement read.