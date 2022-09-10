GUWAHATI: Chief ministers of all the eight Northeast states have reportedly been invited by Bangladesh to the country.

This invitation comes as a bid to further strengthen ties between Bangladesh and Northeast region of India.

This was informed by Bangladesh foreign affairs minister – Shahriar Alam.

The chief minister of the Northeast states have been invited by Bangladesh for a three-day visit.

Bangladesh and few of the Northeast states of India already share ties in Bangladesh in the areas of cross-border trade and connectivity.

Also read: Assam | Against spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Telengana security breach incident

Bangladesh and Northeast India share a 1879-km-long international border.

In April, Bangladesh allowed India to use two of its important shipping ports – the Mongla and the Chittagong ports.

India successfully tested shipment of cargo from east India states to the Northeast region via the Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

Notably, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently concluded a state visit to India.