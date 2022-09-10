GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, reacted to the security breach at the rally in Telangana on Friday.

Speaking on the matter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the incident was unwarranted and against the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava.

“It was against India’s culture of Atithi Devo Bhava,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

He further said: “We were at zero distance. He could have attacked me with a sharp weapon. If a political party’s member does such a thing then it looks indecent.”

“Telangana government should take action against the concerned individual,” the Assam chief minister added.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was confronted by a man who dismantled the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

The man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad.

The man, identified as a worker of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, was swiftly taken off stage by BJP leaders and workers present there.