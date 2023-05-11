GUWAHATI: Fresh violence has been reported from the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

A clash broke out at a village along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday (May 11).

The clash broke out at Langhemphi village in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Langhemphi village is located near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Two persons have sustained grievous injuries in the clash along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Both the injured persons were initially treated at a nearby hospital.

Later they were later referred to Hojai in Assam for better treatment.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)