Dibrugarh: A group of concerned citizens in Dibrugarh has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging him to take immediate action to preserve the town’s greenery.

Under the banner ‘Sustainable Green Dibrugarh,’ the group expressed deep concern over the ongoing destruction of the green garden areas on Convoy Road within the South Jalannagar Tea Estate.

The tea garden, located in the heart of the town, has long served as a sanctuary for both the environment and the community, acting as the lungs of Dibrugarh and providing vital ecosystem services.

“We are witnessing the uprooting of tea bushes and cutting down of trees in this precious area. It not only devastates our environment but also wounds the hearts of every resident who cherishes the natural beauty and serenity that define Dibrugarh,” Srimanta Bordoloi, a member of the group, said.

He emphasised the importance of preserving green spaces within cities, as they play a crucial role in addressing urban challenges and preserving the identity of communities.

The group urged CM Sarma to immediately halt the destruction of the green landscape and protect Dibrugarh’s legacy as the ‘Tea City of India.’