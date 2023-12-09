Campaign unveiled to showcase benefits of govt. schemes in Manipur.

Imphal: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign of the Government of India to reach out the benefits of various schemes to the people started at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Utlou, Bishnupur district of Manipur on Saturday.

As part of the programme, video clippings of various schemes of different departments were shown.

Manipur education and law and legislative affairs minister Th. Basantakumar led the gatherings in taking the “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat” pledge.

He also flagged off the IEC van. The Yatra will be held in each district of the state for three days.

During these days, information, education, and communication (IEC) van will visit every nook and corner of the villages and give awareness of various schemes of the government.

The yatra aims to reach out to the people who are eligible under various schemes but have not availed of benefits so far, disseminate information and generate awareness about various schemes, interact with beneficiaries, and enrolment potential beneficiaries through details ascertained during the yatra.

This required concerted efforts across the board as well as active people’s participation (Jan Bhagidari) to ensure that the last mile and the most vulnerable are reached effectively.

Notably, the yatra was introduced by the Government of India on November 15, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The programme was attended by former Union Minister Th. Chaoba Singh, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Addl. Chief Secretary M.H Khan, Commissioner (Agriculture) RK. Dinesh, Commissioner (CAF and PD) Bobby Waikhom, and other senior officials of the Manipur government.

Later, the beneficiaries also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

A health camp was also organised at Kha Sanjenbam, Bishnupur district.