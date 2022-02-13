AGARTALA: CPI-M Tripura State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Saturday demanded the removal of PR Bari police station OC Arjan Chakma accusing him of being hands in gloves with the perpetrators who murdered Belonia CPIM leader Benu Biswas.

Addressing a press conference at CPIM state headquarters, Chowdhury claimed the police have taken every step to protect the real criminals involved in the case.

“Without investigating the case properly, the police tried to create a narrative that it was not a murder. When the autopsy of the mortal remains was under progress, the officer-in-charge started convincing the protesting public saying that there were no marks of injury on his body. How can a police officer without having a preliminary autopsy report in hand make such a statement?” asked Chowdhury.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the officer in charge from the police station for the sake of free and fair inquiry into the case. According to Chowdhury, the accused persons in the case are politically well connected and Joydeb Sarkar, who is the prime accused in the case is a BJP Mandal level leader.

“More than five CPIM workers of Raj Nagar area have been attacked by him. Being the latest victim of his political hooliganism, Benu Biswal lost his life. But, under the political influence, the police did not register any FIR against Sarkar”, alleged Chowdhury.

He said, “The police-criminal nexus came out in open and it is pertinent to say that a section of the police officers is trying to hide the crimes of criminals backed by the ruling party, they set new narratives overnight to make safe passage for the real culprits.”