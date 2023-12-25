Agartala: Late on Saturday night, Tripura Police apprehended a Bangladeshi woman, Joli Rani Das (25), in Kadamtala under the Dharmanagar sub-division of Tripura’s North district.

She was arrested for illegally crossing the international border into Tripura after marrying Sudhanshu Das (50), a resident of Tripura who had crossed the border with her.

Sibu Ranjan Dey, Officer-in-Charge of Kadamtala Police Station, revealed that Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and Tripura Police jointly detained Joli Rani Das.

The couple tied the knot in Bangladesh at a local Jagannath temple on the 17th of the current month.

Sudhangshu Das and Joli Rani Das, who developed a relationship during Sudhangshu’s visit to Bangladesh a year ago, returned to India, prompting their illegal border crossing to Tripura.

The situation took a legal turn upon their return to India, with Sushil Das aiding them in the illegal border crossing.

While Sudhangshu and Sushil, both residents of Tripura, are currently evading authorities, Joli Rani Das is in police custody.

The detained woman is scheduled to appear before the court today to address the charges related to her illegal entry.