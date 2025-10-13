Guwahati:The legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s widow, Garima Saikia , on Monday demanded justice for Zubeen Garg within ten days.

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, demanded justice within ten days on Monday.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s iconic musician has reached a decisive juncture, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, October 13, interrogated three Assamese-origin Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who were reportedly present at the Singapore yacht party on the night of the incident.

The three individuals , Parikshit Sarma, Siddharth Bora, and Geolangsat Narzary appeared before the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Monday morning. According to reports, the trio are being questioned extensively for their possible knowledge of the events that unfolded before Garg’s untimely demise.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Sarma, Bora, and Narzary were among a small group of attendees at the private yacht gathering in Singapore where the celebrated singer was last seen alive. They are believed to be key eyewitnesses, whose statements could provide crucial insights into the final hours leading to the tragedy.

Officials stated that the ongoing interrogation is aimed at reconstructing the sequence of events, activities, and interactions that occurred during the yacht party.

Investigators are hoping the testimonies will help establish a clearer timeline and possibly identify inconsistencies or new leads related to the circumstances surrounding Garg’s sudden death.

Four more Assamese expatriates Abhimanyu Talukdar, Tanmoy Phukan, Sushmita Goswami, and Debojit Hazarika who were also reportedly present at the same gathering, are expected to appear before CID officials for questioning in the coming days.

In parallel, the CID is collaborating with Singaporean authorities to procure CCTV footage, digital communications, and forensic reports to cross-verify the statements of witnesses and strengthen the case with material evidence.

Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore last month has left Assam in mourning and sparked widespread public outrage, with fans and civil society groups demanding a transparent and thorough probe. The incident has not only shaken the music fraternity but has also led to emotional appeals for justice across the state.

Officials described Monday’s interrogation as a critical development in the ongoing investigation, which will continue to intensify as more witnesses and persons of interest are summoned for questioning in the days ahead.