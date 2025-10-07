Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revealed that Rupkamal Kalita, one of the eight individuals present during singer-actor Zubeen Garg’s final moments in Singapore, is expected to appear before the CID on Tuesday (October 7).

However, the remaining seven have not responded to the summons issued by the investigation team.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Sarma said Kalita, who was aboard the yacht when Garg drowned while swimming in the sea on September 19, has confirmed his willingness to cooperate and is likely to reach Guwahati by Tuesday.

“The rest haven’t shown any intention to cooperate so far,” the Chief Minister stated. “We will continue to put pressure on them. The sooner they come forward, the sooner we can complete the investigation. We’re trying to motivate them to cooperate.”

Sarma also expressed hope that Kalita’s cooperation would encourage the others to follow suit. “Once one person cooperates, we believe the rest will come forward too,” he added.

When asked whether Assam Police would travel to Singapore to investigate, the Chief Minister clarified that such action isn’t necessary.

He explained that the case falls under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), which governs international legal cooperation.

“We’ve already sent a request to Singapore authorities. They will share any evidence they collect. No country allows foreign police to investigate within its jurisdiction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assam’s CID continues to probe the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with widespread demands for a thorough and transparent inquiry.