Guwahat: In a sharp escalation of public scrutiny surrounding the investigation into the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday raised serious allegations of irregularities in the ongoing probe conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“This is said to be the house of Shyamkanu Mahanta that the SIT sealed! The GPS map shows the exact address and time. How can people still live in a house that was sealed by the investigating agency, with lights on? Was it even sealed at all?” Gogoi asked, directly questioning the integrity of the investigation and hinting at possible tampering of crucial evidence.

Gogoi’s remarks, which quickly spread across social media, come amid growing public outrage and suspicion over the handling of the case. He said that if the SIT truly sealed the property linked to the investigation, its apparent continued occupation raises grave concerns about transparency and procedural fairness.

The Raijor Dal leader demanded that the SIT immediately clarify the situation and make its actions public to maintain credibility.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death: Akhil Gogoi questions SIT role

Political observers noted that Gogoi’s criticism adds further pressure on the SIT and the Assam government, both of which have been facing demands for a fair and transparent investigation.

“The people of Assam deserve honesty, accountability, and justice for Zubeen Garg.” Pradeep Moran , a retired professor said .

With the #JusticeForZubeenGarg movement gaining massive traction across the state, Akhil Gogoi’s latest remarks have once again reignited public debate and deepened concerns about the conduct of the SIT investigation.

The legendary young singer Zubeen Garg was died in Singapore in mysterious circumstances on 19 th September 2025 at the age of 52.