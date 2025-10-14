Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the state government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, questioning the credibility and intent of the investigation

In a sharp statement posted on social media, Gogoi wrote in Assamese, “Strange! What was the SIT supposed to do, and what is it actually doing? Which investigative agency in the world talks to ‘eminent personalities’ instead of the accused and witnesses of a case? The government’s intention is clear , it will not deliver justice, it will only sing a tune of whitewash.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death: Two more Assamese NRIs from Singapore appear at CID office

Gogoi’s remarks come amid mounting public outrage and widespread demand for justice following the mysterious death of the beloved singer.

He alleged that instead of focusing on the core investigation and questioning those directly linked to the case, the SIT was engaging in unnecessary interactions with unrelated “influential” individuals, raising doubts about the impartiality of the probe.

The legislator further accused the government of attempting to divert attention from the main issues.

Public sentiment across Assam continues to boil, with citizens, artists, and activists uniting under the call for #JusticeForZubeed fresh fuel to the growing criticism of the government’s handling of the investigation, intensifying pressure on the authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in the case.

The young legendary singer died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 while swimming in the sea .