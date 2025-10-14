Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its inquiry into the death of famed singer Zubeen Garg, zeroing in on individuals connected to a yacht party potentially linked to the case.

SIT chief and Special DGP of CID, Munna Prasad Gupta, on Tuesday, October 14, informed the media that two Assamese NRIs from Singapore, Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan, have arrived at the CID office to assist with the investigation.

According to sources, Tanmoy Phukan arranged the yacht, while Abhimanyu Talukdar, president of the Assam Association in Singapore, was informed by Phukan about the gathering.

Both men voluntarily appeared at the CID office and are cooperating fully, with their testimonies expected to clarify the events of the yacht party and its connection to Garg’s death.

So far, seven Assamese NRIs have been questioned by the SIT. Earlier this week, Rupkamal Kalita, Jalongsat Narjari, Parikshit Sharma, and Siddharth Bora gave statements, with three of them also testifying in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court following SIT interrogation.

On October 13, another Assamese NRI, Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, underwent an extensive interrogation session that lasted until mid-afternoon.

The SIT remains committed to following every lead as it works to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragedy, aiming for a thorough and transparent investigation.